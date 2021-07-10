Flood-prone Guhya residents’ wait for vaccine continues

Though the deputy commissioner had ordered officials to administer vaccines to the flood-affected Guhya village, prior to the flood following heavy rainfall, the residents are still waiting for their vaccines against Covid-19.

Guhya village has been affected following a massive flood in River Cauvery for the last two years.

Hundreds of villagers living on the banks of the river get affected and seek shelter in relief centres following the flood. There are more than 300 families affected by floods in Guhya and Karadigodu.

During the 2020 flood, the district administration had set up several relief centres.

With the arrival of the monsoon, the district administration has made plans to tackle the flood situation.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal had recently visited the flood-prone areas to assess the situation as well.

The deputy commissioner, during her visit to the region, had said that Covid-19 vaccines will be administered to the residents of Karadigodu and Guhya prior to the monsoon.

More than 200 families were administered vaccines in Karadigodu in June. Only those above 45 years have received the jab in Guhya so far.

There are more than 113 flood-affected families in Guhya and they are still waiting for the vaccine.

Siddapura Gram Panchayat member A S Hassan said, “Vaccines were administered to those eligible in Karadigodu last month. The people residing on the banks of the river in Guhya should also be administered the vaccines at the earliest.”

Majeed, a resident of Guhya, said, “As the authorities had promised to administer the vaccine, we did not visit the PHCs to get inoculated. The residents should be vaccinated prior to the flood.”