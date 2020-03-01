Flood victim alleges transfer of funds to different account

Flood victim Noori Bhasha, a resident of Indira Nagar in Madikeri, has alleged that the compensation amount towards flood relief, which was supposed to be transferred to her bank account, has been transferred to the bank account of another person whose name is not in the list of flood victims.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri recently, Noori Bhasha held the officials responsible for the blunder.

Noori said that her house in Indira Nagar was damaged during floods in 2018. Her name was in the list of flood victims and she was provided with a compensation of

Rs 50,000. But, no rent allowance or compensation was paid to her thereafter, she said.

“After inquiring at the CMC and the DC’s office multiple times, it was found that Rs 1.40 lakh has been deposited to the bank account of a resident in Chamundeshwari Nagar, whose name was not included in the list of flood victims. After submitting a complaint, Rs 45,000 was provided through an official. No fund was issued by the district administration later, Noori Bhasha said and requested the deputy commissioner to provide justice to her.