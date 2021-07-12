Flood victims of 2018 not yet compensated, says MLC

MLC Veena Achaiah alleged that the people who lost their houses, plantations and fields during the floods in 2018, have not yet been compensated by the government.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, she said that the BJP-led state government has totally ignored the development of Kodagu.

"The previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government had constructed as many as 800 houses, while the current government has done nothing towards the rehabilitation of the flood victims. The BJP-led government earlier promised to construct houses at a cost of Rs 5 lakh each for the flood victims. But, the land has not been identified so far. The future of those who have lost their houses is still uncertain," she said.

Stating that the flood victims have been running from pillar to post in the revenue department offices for compensation, the MLC pointed out that the files related to the compensation are not being cleared.

Permission is not granted by the concerned authority to clear the fallen trees in the plantations, due to which the farmers are not able to carry out agriculture, she added.

'Inordinate delay'

Veena said that despite the presence of officials such as the deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner, the files in the revenue department are moving at a snail's pace.

Especially, those files related to the plantations, are being deliberately delayed by quoting various reasons, she said.

Rules which are not implemented in any other district are being imposed in Kodagu. The landowners are being harassed, she said and urged the revenue minister to order for the clearance of the files related to the lands.

The MLC also urged the forest department to implement serious actions to control the wild animal menace in the district.

The planters and the labourers are not able to work in the plantations. If a permanent plan is not implemented for the control of wild animal attacks, the Aranya Bhavana will be surrounded with the support of the villagers, she added.

She also condemned the move of the government and the district administration to ignore the people who fought for the formation of Ponnampet and Kushalnagar taluks.

"The prices of petrol and diesel are increasing day by day. As a result, the prices of other essential commodities have also risen. The underprivileged and the labourers are not able to lead decent life due to the soaring prices. The fuel price should be reduced," said Veena Achaiah.