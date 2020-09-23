Flood victims try to rebuild lives

Poor people who have been affected by floods in Udupi district are struggling to rebuild their lives after the flood situation eased in the district.

The heavy rain had left a trail of destruction in Udupi, Kaup and Brahmavar taluks. According to Udupi districts administration, 67 houses had been completely damaged.

However, hundreds of houses have been partially damaged in the rain and the authorities are collecting information.

After the flood situation eased, the victims returned to their houses and are engaged in repairing the damaged houses.

Thousands of electronic items in the houses, including TV, refrigerator and other items had been destroyed. People were seen carrying the items to the service centres for repair at various places in the district.

Many bikes and cars that were parked in front of houses at Bannaje, Moodanidambooru, Bailakere, Kalsanka, Matadabettu, Adi Udupi and Krishna Mutt areas had remained submerged in water. Majority of these vehicles have been damaged and were shifted to the garage for repair.

The floodwater had washed away many items including beds, vessels from houses. Many of them were found struck in water bodies and stormwater drains in different parts of Udupi town. Clothes have been fully damaged in the slush.

Further, heavy rain has taken a toll on the roads in Udupi. The roads have developed huge potholes on various stretches.

According to officials, houses in Mallaru, Hejamadi, Padu, Uliyaru Goli Yenagudde, Belve, Pangala, Shirva, Kote, Mattu in Kaup taluk, Varamballi, Uppooru, Cherkadi,

52 Heroor, Kumragodu, Havanje, Vaddarse, Kodi, Chitrapadi in Brahmavar, Mundkooru, Nitte, Sanooru, Kukandooru in Karkala, Navunda, Heranjalu, Basrur, in Baindoor, Kidiyoor, Herga, Kuthpadi, 76 Badagabettu, Mooduthonse, Puttur, Kodavooru, Udyavara, Hirebettu and Perdoor villages in Udupi taluk were damaged.