Floods and landslides leave 2 KSRTC divisions in loss

Heavy rain that triggered floods and landslides resulting in the closure of Charmadi and Shiradi Ghat roads has caused a loss to the tune of Rs 1.93 crore to KSRTC Mangaluru and Puttur divisions.

Owing to floods in different parts of the state, the bus services were suspended. A few services operated on alternative routes, thus increasing the distance and diesel cost. A few routes were partially affected.

Thus Mangaluru division of KSRTC has incurred a loss of about Rs 1 crore while Puttur division has incurred a loss of Rs 93.44 lakh in the past one week.

As many as 900 schedules were completely affected and 1,100 schedules were partially suspended in both the divisions following closure of Charmadi Ghat, partial closure of Shiradi Ghat, collapse of bridges and floods.

29 buses

KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller K M Ashraf told DH that about 29 buses operated on Charmadi Ghat to Davangere, Kadur, Chitradurga and Chikkamagaluru. Due to the closure, a few bus schedules were now operating on Ujire-Sakleshpura-Beluru route.

Similarly, due to the restriction on movement of vehicles on Shiradi Ghat (until Monday), of the total 130 buses operating between Mangaluru- Bengaluru, services of 50% of them were

stopped.

The regular services begun since Tuesday night. There was also disruption in movement of buses to Shivamogga-Theerthahalli route. The buses to Kushalnagar operated on Ankola-Yallapura route, thus increasing the operational cost, sources in the KSRTC said.

In Puttur division, the buses could not operate between Puttur-Madapura and Puttur-Virajpet.

At least 44 buses were operating on Charmadi Ghat to Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hosapete, Hubballi and other parts of North Karnataka. Depending on the demand, the buses were operated on Dharmasthala--Gundya--Sakleshpura-Harehalli-Belur-Chikkamagalur and then travelled to other destinations, said KSRTC Puttur Divisional Controller Venugopal R told DH.