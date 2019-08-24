Floods bring out acts of selfless service

In the aftermath of the recent floods, many acts of selfless services have gone unnoticed.

The flash flood and landslides that wreaked havoc in the lives of those residing in Didupe and surrounding areas also exposed the face of humanity at Agarimaru in Malavanthige Gram Panchayat, Belthangady taluk.

Agarimaru Jalajakshi had provided shelter to 57 affected persons from 14 households from Parlamakki, Ilyarakanda, Kelaginamakki areas in Malavanthige Gram Panchayat from August 9. All the affected families had returned to their dilapidated houses on Tuesday.

Besides the 105-year-old Makkimane Seethamma, there were 23 schoolchildren taking shelter.

The victims said, “Agarimaru Jalajakshi has provided us shelter from the Day One. We remain indebted to her service.”

Donors’ support

Jalajakshi informs that it was a difficult job. “Then, however, donors extended a helping hand to us. MLA Harish Poonja, former MLA Vasanth Bangera, Nirmalanandanatha Swami from the Adichunchanagiri Mutt visited us and provided relief materials. I am yet to inspect the damages that had occurred in the 40-acre land owned by my family,” she added.

Jalajakshi, in addition to owning a farmland near Kukkavu, owns farmland at Parlamakki. All those who had taken shelter in her house had known her for many years. “We cook food sufficient for 100 people daily,” said Jalajakshi.

People of the village had voluntarily supplied vegetables and grocery needed to cook food, she added.

Coordination

A forest guard Rajanna and teacher Mamatha are voluntarily coordinating the relief operations to ensure that there is no misuse and the materials reach the needy.

Raju, as Rajanna is popularly known in Didupe, is facilitating the removal of silt deposited in areca plantations by appealing to non-government organisations to conduct shramadan in and around Didupe.

“The flood-victims now have enough cloth. What they need is construction materials like cement, bricks in order to rebuild their house,” Raju said.