Floods claim crops in 1.18L hectare land in Kodagu

Standing crops spread across 1.18 lakh hectares of land in the district have been lost following the flood in the district.

According to a preliminary survey, a loss of Rs 579 crore has been estimated due to the destruction of basic infrastructure, houses and crops.

The loss figures will increase, officials have said.

All the three taluks in the district - Madikeri, Virajpet and Somwarpet - have incurred a severe loss due to the rain. Paddy crop on 3,623 hectares of land was washed away, resulting in a loss of Rs 4.52 crore.

Coffee crop spread across one lakh hectare of land was lost resulting in a loss of Rs 51.85 crore.

Pepper cultivated on 6,350 hectares of land wilted resulting in a loss of Rs 66.65 crore. Corn was destroyed on 40 hectares of land, areca on 1,579 hectares, ginger on 904 hectares, plantain on 2,241 hectares, cardamom on 1,806 hectares and various vegetables on 380 hectares of land. These crops apart, fish reared in 18 hectares is also in ruins.

The total loss in the destruction of basic infrastructure is estimated to be Rs 305.91 crore, according to the data compiled by the officials. A total of 3,020 works have been affected. Rural areas are the worst affected.

The flood has destroyed roads, government buildings, lakes and drains.

Eighty-one works under Public Works Department, 786 works under Rural Development Engineering Department, 131 works under Water Supply and Sanitation Department, 27 works under Minor Irrigation Department, 1,467 works under CESC, 223 works under the Urban Development Department, 15 works under PMGSY and 32 other road works and one work under the Water Supply and Underground Drainage Board, have been affected by the rain.

As many as 168 school buildings in the district have been damaged due to incessant rain in the last week. Also, 75 Anganwadi buildings and 14 hospital buildings are also damaged. A total of 549 houses have been damaged completely and partially, causing an estimated loss of Rs 6.68 crore in all the three taluks, a source said.