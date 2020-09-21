Floodwater recedes in Udupi

Floodwater recedes in Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Sep 21 2020, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 00:03 ist
A house was marooned in floodwater at Balkudru near Brahmavar in Udupi.

The flood situation improved as the water level receded in Udupi on Monday.

Though the water level in Krishna Mutt and surrounding areas had come down, residents remained apprehensive throughout the day.

With floodwater entering hundreds of houses at Bailakere, Matadabettu, Kalsanka, Bannanje, Moodanidambooru, Alevoor, Korangrapadi, Udyavara, Manipura, household items were damaged. Several houses have been partially damaged.

The district administration had set up 33 relief centres and provided food for 1,200 affected people. More than 2,000 flood victims were taking shelter in their relatives’ houses.

Krishna Mutt on Monday supplied food for 400 affected people in and around the Mutt.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat along with officials visited the flood-affected areas and promised suitable compensation for the victims.

The IMD has sounded a red alert in the district till September 22.

The flood situation also eased at Arooru, Havanje, Madi, Handadi, Neelavara, Balkudru, Uppooru and normalcy returned to the affected areas.

More than 50 houses were marooned at Balkudru, Hangarakatte, Moodukudru, Chitarikudru, Bhatrakudru, Kiniyara Kudru and the household items have been washed away in the flood. 

The driftwood that washed ashore in the floodwater had damaged the railings of a 30-year-old bridge at Manai on Hiriyadka-Harikhandige road.

The paddy fields and stormwater drains are still filled with water in Shirva.

Volunteers continued to rescue people and domestic animals in Katpadi, Mattu, Udyavara, Bomle, Padukere and Kudru areas in Shirva.

Building faces threat

The road connectivity is yet to be restored to Devarakudru, Jarukudri, Parengikudru.

Residents of an eight-storied high rise building were ordered to be evicted after the building’s retaining wall caved in at Kundelkad in Manipal.

The national highway in front of the building was closed for traffic.

Rivulet course changed

Kaup Light House is also surrounded by water following the flood. The rivulet water has flooded Kauppadu, Garadi, Subbaiah Thota, Bairu Guthu Thota and joining the sea in front of the lighthouse.  

As a result, the road leading to the lighthouse, pathway and steps at the entrance of the lighthouse was damaged.

The lighthouse was built during the British period and the rivulet joins behind the lighthouse.

Due to heavy rain, the rivulet changed its course. As the lighthouse is surrounded by water, no one could go near it.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat told reporters that losses worth lakhs had been incurred due to rain in the past two days.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

floodwater
recedes
Udupi
relief centres
building faces threat
Kaup Light House

What's Brewing

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19: Study

Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19: Study

Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away

Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

 