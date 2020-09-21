Floodwater recedes in Udupi

The flood situation improved as the water level receded in Udupi on Monday.

Though the water level in Krishna Mutt and surrounding areas had come down, residents remained apprehensive throughout the day.

With floodwater entering hundreds of houses at Bailakere, Matadabettu, Kalsanka, Bannanje, Moodanidambooru, Alevoor, Korangrapadi, Udyavara, Manipura, household items were damaged. Several houses have been partially damaged.

The district administration had set up 33 relief centres and provided food for 1,200 affected people. More than 2,000 flood victims were taking shelter in their relatives’ houses.

Krishna Mutt on Monday supplied food for 400 affected people in and around the Mutt.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat along with officials visited the flood-affected areas and promised suitable compensation for the victims.

The IMD has sounded a red alert in the district till September 22.

The flood situation also eased at Arooru, Havanje, Madi, Handadi, Neelavara, Balkudru, Uppooru and normalcy returned to the affected areas.

More than 50 houses were marooned at Balkudru, Hangarakatte, Moodukudru, Chitarikudru, Bhatrakudru, Kiniyara Kudru and the household items have been washed away in the flood.

The driftwood that washed ashore in the floodwater had damaged the railings of a 30-year-old bridge at Manai on Hiriyadka-Harikhandige road.

The paddy fields and stormwater drains are still filled with water in Shirva.

Volunteers continued to rescue people and domestic animals in Katpadi, Mattu, Udyavara, Bomle, Padukere and Kudru areas in Shirva.

Building faces threat

The road connectivity is yet to be restored to Devarakudru, Jarukudri, Parengikudru.

Residents of an eight-storied high rise building were ordered to be evicted after the building’s retaining wall caved in at Kundelkad in Manipal.

The national highway in front of the building was closed for traffic.

Rivulet course changed

Kaup Light House is also surrounded by water following the flood. The rivulet water has flooded Kauppadu, Garadi, Subbaiah Thota, Bairu Guthu Thota and joining the sea in front of the lighthouse.

As a result, the road leading to the lighthouse, pathway and steps at the entrance of the lighthouse was damaged.

The lighthouse was built during the British period and the rivulet joins behind the lighthouse.

Due to heavy rain, the rivulet changed its course. As the lighthouse is surrounded by water, no one could go near it.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat told reporters that losses worth lakhs had been incurred due to rain in the past two days.