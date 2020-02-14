Floor rent: Pushcart vendors being fleeced by tax collectors

The prescribed rent being collected from pushcart vendors in the city is over the limit they complain.

The owner of pushcarts is required to pay a rent of Rs 10 per day. But, Rs 20 is being collected presently. The vendors allege that the tax collectors issue them two bills of Rs 10 each and collect Rs 20 forcefully.

The unlawful practice is noticed in Mallandur road, Belur road and in Vijayapura, where pushcart vendors sell panipuri, gobi manchuri, egg rice, vada and other items.

Hundreds of families are dependent on the occupation. If they don’t pay the additional rent, they are not allowed to do business, the vendors said.

Also, Rs 30 and Rs 40 is collected from some shops. When questioned, the tax collectors hurl abuses at the vendors, a petty shop owner

said.

A panipuri vendor in Vijayapura complained that higher rates are charged from the past several months. No seal or signature is found on the bill.

If someone opposes, the tax collectors say that the tender amount has been hiked. The issue has been brought to the notice of the CMC officials, he added.

CMC Revenue Officer Basavaraj said it has been mentioned in the tender that not more than Rs 10 per day should be charged as rent for a pushcart.

“The bill should carry a valid seal and signature of the tax collector. Notices would be served to the violators,” he cautioned.

CMC Commissioner Chandrashekhar stated that the matter will be looked into and a discussion will be held with the Deputy Commissioner in this regard. “Measures will be taken to solve the problem of pushcart vendors”, the official added.