Flower show begins in Udupi

Zilla panchayat president Dinaker Babu said initiatives like agricultural and flower exhibition will benefit the farmers.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the three-day flower exhibition organised by the district administration, zilla panchayat and district horticulture department at Doddanagudde horticulture centre's Raitha Seva Kendra on Saturday.

Babu urged farmers to avail the benefits of such exhibitions and awareness programmes.

The three-day exhibition offered a different experience to the visitors. The stalls displayed some rare exotic flower plants. The highlight of the day was images carved out from watermelons.

The images included late Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami, Vivekananda, Subhash Chandra Bose, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lord Hanuman among others. A Shiva Linga was carved out from a pumpkin.

Roses, chrysanthemums, gladiolus and carnations have been used to create a pair of fishes, sea horse, mackerels, sardines, Indian fishes, octopus, shellfish, starfish among others. A huge 24-feet heigh boat designed with 30,000 flowers was the centre of attraction for visitors.

Flowers like petunia, salvia, celosia, cockscomb, gazania, dianthus, rose, hibiscus, Kalanchoe and sunflowers were on display along with Ikebana, Asiatic lily, alstroemeria lily, which added to the attraction. The agriculture department had put up stalls to create awareness on various schemes available for the farmers.