FMCI awards scholarships worth Rs 40 lakh

FMCI awards scholarships worth Rs 40 lakh

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 04 2021, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 01:57 ist
Father Muller Charitable Institutions director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho with the students who won the scholarships on FMCI premises in Mangaluru on Friday.

Scholarships worth over Rs 40 lakh were awarded to meritorious students in colleges run by Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) on Friday.

The management committee of FMCI led by its director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho was keen on implementing an action plan to help the economically poor meritorious students pursuing medical and allied health education.

Fr Coelho said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many students though passionate about the professional healthcare sector were reluctant to enrol due to financial constraints.

Thus, FMCI with the objective of creating more professionals in medical and allied health fields had instituted the scholarships. The fee concession for poor students was enhanced into scholarship with a difference, he said.

The scholarships are provided to all deserving and selected students from institutions of FMCI. The scholarship hopes to reduce the financial burden on the student, guardians and help students to dream big, he added.

Fr Ajith B Menezes urged students to be of help to others in future. 

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho spoke about the joy of giving scholarships to students, hoping that it becomes a catalyst in their professional life.

"Hard work will reap a bountiful harvest in professional life and personal life too," said Fr Coelho.

Due to the Covid protocol, only seven students received the scholarship from FMCI director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho and FMMCH administrator Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Scholarships
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

 