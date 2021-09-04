FMCI awards scholarships worth Rs 40 lakh

Scholarships worth over Rs 40 lakh were awarded to meritorious students in colleges run by Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) on Friday.

The management committee of FMCI led by its director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho was keen on implementing an action plan to help the economically poor meritorious students pursuing medical and allied health education.

Fr Coelho said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many students though passionate about the professional healthcare sector were reluctant to enrol due to financial constraints.

Thus, FMCI with the objective of creating more professionals in medical and allied health fields had instituted the scholarships. The fee concession for poor students was enhanced into scholarship with a difference, he said.

The scholarships are provided to all deserving and selected students from institutions of FMCI. The scholarship hopes to reduce the financial burden on the student, guardians and help students to dream big, he added.

Fr Ajith B Menezes urged students to be of help to others in future.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho spoke about the joy of giving scholarships to students, hoping that it becomes a catalyst in their professional life.

"Hard work will reap a bountiful harvest in professional life and personal life too," said Fr Coelho.

Due to the Covid protocol, only seven students received the scholarship from FMCI director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho and FMMCH administrator Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa.