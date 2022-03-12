FMCI celebrates Founder’s Day

The 181st birth anniversary of Rev Fr Augustus Muller, founder of Fr Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) who popularised homoeopathic medicine in Mangaluru, was observed on Saturday.

Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and president of FMCI Dr Peter Paul Saldanha was the main celebrant at the Eucharistic celebrations.

The thanksgiving mass was attended by priests of the management and the whole faculty, staff and students.

The homily preached by the bishop reflected on the saying, “Bad deeds of a person linger on forever and the good get buried with their bones.”

As part of the Founder’s Day celebration, a new oxygen plant and an additional 20-bed MICU was inaugurated at Fr Muller’s Hospital.

Due to the pandemic, the necessity for self-produced oxygen was felt. Functional oxygen generating plant in every medical college hospital was made mandatory by National Medial Council for Medical Education (NMCME).

The oxygen generator imported from Milan, Italy, has a capacity of generating 586 litres of oxygen per minute with storage of 400 litres of gaseous oxygen. This is in addition to the already existing 20,000-litre medical liquid oxygen storage units in the hospital.

The Manifold Unit has been shifted for convenience and helps to deliver mixed air or different gases to required stations for patient care. This has been modified and recalibrated to help maintain excellent quality of air.

Additional MICU

The existing Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) had an occupancy of 20 beds, but, due to the continuous demand by patients and well-wishers, the governing committee of FMCI decided to add another 20 beds to the hospital.

The new MICU unit on the first floor of the hospital block was carved out of the existing ward and given a complete makeover.