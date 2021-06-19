Focus on children's health in third wave: Minister

Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle has directed officials to emphasise the health of children during the third wave of Covid-19.

Chairing a meeting at Zilla Panchayat hall, she said women, children, differently-abled and senior citizens have faced problems during Covid-19.

As children are likely to be affected by the infection, all precautionary measures should be taken well in advance. Fifty-bed Covid Care Centres should be set up in the district and taluk centres to tackle the third wave, said the minister.

As many as 325 children in the district are suffering from malnutrition. Already, nutritious food is being supplied to them, she said.

About 40 children have been supplied with required medicines and vitamin tablets as well. There are 78 migrant children in the district. The migrant families children have been given grocery kits, she added.

The district has 3,740 physically challenged people. Vaccines have been administered to 1,464 beneficiaries so far, said the minister.

During the second wave, a total of 1,374 children below 18 years were tested positive for Covid-19 and all children have recovered so far. The child helpline has received 218 calls in the last year, she added.

The minister said that the district has 869 anganwadi centres and doctors are visiting these centres.

MLA Appachu Ranjan M P said that the employees of Mahila Supplementary Nutrition Production and Training Centers (MSPTC) should be paid on time.

MLC Sunil Subramani appealed to the minister to sanction a vehicle to the woman and child development department in the district.