Focus on development, newly elected GP members told

The candidates who have won the Gram Panchayat elections should repay the voters by developing their wards, said MLC Veena Achaiah.

She was speaking after inaugurating a felicitation programme organised for the newly elected Gram Panchayat members supported by the Congress, during a programme organised at Kodava Samaja in Napoklu on Sunday.

“Those who have lost need not lose their heart. The Congress party does not discriminate between winners and losers. The winning members should do good work at their wards, while others should join their efforts,” she said and also predicted that a Congress government will come to power in the state in future.

The Congress workers should get ready to ensure the victory of Congress in Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, said the MLC.

Congress leader T P Ramesh requested the Election Commission to allow the candidates to use party symbols in GP elections in the future.

KPCC member T M Syed alleged that the BJP-led state government is discriminating MLAs from the Congress while allocating grants.

Winning candidates of Gram Panchayat elections were honoured by Napoklu block Congress committee on the occasion.

Napoklu Block Congress president K A Ismail presided over the programme.

District Congress Committee president K K Manjunath, District Mahila Congress president Surayya Abrar and others were present.