Fodder bank opened at Panchanahalli APMC yard

A fodder bank has been opened at Panchanahalli APMC yard in Kadur taluk.

The fodder has been stocked at the APMC godown. A card will be issued to farmers to avail fodder. The cost of fodder per kg is Rs 2.

The villagers from Panchanahalli, Singatagere, Bidare, Annegere, Bittenahalli, Thimlapura and surrounding villages can avail the benefit.

Speaking to DH, Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Assistant Director Dr Kiran Kumar said, “3.87 tonnes of fodder has been stocked at Panchanahalli fodder bank. Necessary arrangements have been made and the fodder distribution commenced from Tuesday.”

Depending on the demand, the amount of fodder per farmer will be decided. There are plans to open a fodder bank at Yagati in Kadur taluk as well. Along with the tahsildar, I had visited two places to start fodder banks. Once the place is finalised, measures will be taken to open fodder bank at Yagati, he added.

As per the available statistics with the Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, there are 1.24 lakh cattle in Kadur taluk. The fodder will be sufficient for the next four weeks. About 3.87 tonne paddy straw has been stocked. Once the stock is exhausted, it will be procured once again. Already 2,000 fodder cards have been issued to farmers in and around Panchanahalli, said Panchanahalli Veterinary Hospital veterinary doctor Dr Mohankumar.

The deficit rain has affected farmers in the plateau region in Chikkamagaluru district. The average rainfall in the district (up to July 26) is 941 mm while the district has received only 604 mm rainfall. There is a deficit of 36%.

There is a drought-like situation in Tarikere, Ajjampura and Kadur taluk. The district administration has taken measures to ensure that there is no shortage of fodder.

Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Deputy Director Dr T P Mallikarjuna said, “Already, fodder banks have been opened at three places. There is enough supply of fodder at the fodder banks. If there is any shortage, it will be procured depending on the demand.”