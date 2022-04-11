Foil attempts to disrupt harmony: Khader

Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Mangalore MLA U T Khader on Monday appealed to people to foil attempts of communal forces aimed at disrupting harmony in society.

He urged people to have patience and not get provoked by any attempts that aim at disrupting harmony.

The BJP is trying to divert the attention of people from issues haunting the state by supporting such untoward incidents, he said.

The CM has remained silent on issues affecting harmony in society, he charged.

The government should take stern action against those irrespective of caste, creed and religion who are engaged in provoking the community, he urged.

The chief minister, by insisting on stern action, should have instilled confidence in people. About 95% of people in the state want to live in peace and are not supporting anything that destroys the secular fabric of the society, said Khader.

A few members of Hindu outfits vandalising four stalls owned by Muslim merchants at Nuggikeri Anjaneya Temple premises on the outskirts of Dharwad was condemned by all including the temple priest, he said.

Such incidents will backfire on the government in future, he warned and added that goons are ruling society.

‘Sand woes continue’

The Deputy Leader of the Opposition said that owing to the failure of the government to take a clear stand on sand extraction in the coastal belt, the common man was suffering in the district.

The row over the shortage of sand has remained unsolved in the district, he said.

“The poor are not able to get sand at an affordable price. When the Congress government was in power, the sand was sold through the sandbazaar app and the price of sand was fixed at Rs 5,000 per load. Now, there is a threefold increase in price,” he charged.

The permit for sand extraction in CRZ areas ended in September. No steps were taken to renew permits so far. As just a month is left before the arrival of the monsoon, extraction of sand will be once again affected, he said.

Owing to the delay in sand extraction in CRZ areas, the state exchequer is incurring losses in the absence of royalty. The government should reveal the amount of royalty collected in 2016-17 and this year from sand extraction, said Khader.

Though 33 blocks were identified in non-CRZ areas for extraction of sand in the district, tenders had not been approved, he added.

BJP MLAs had failed to raise the issue of the shortage of sand in the district. The MLAs are only engaged in submitting memorandums to the chief minister, he alleged.