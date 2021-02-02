Folklore adds meaning to life: Art teacher

The life of human beings, which has its roots in folklore, has now leaned towards modernisation. As a result, folklore is being sidelined, which is not a good development, said Government First Grade College, Kushalnagar, Art teacher U R Nagesh.

The human life will be meaningful only if it has aspects of folklore in a true sense, he said.

He was speaking at the prize distribution programme of the district-level folk song competition, organised by the Kodagu unit of Janapada Parishat, held at the Chamber of Commerce auditorium, on Monday.

Nagesh further said that folk arts strengthen human relationships and show the reality of life.

“But, as people are drifting away from folklore, life is devalued. There is a need to re-read our folk literature, which helps us to introspect,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Janapada Parishat district president B G Anatashayana felt there is a need to preserve the folk arts.

“One should not only carry out a study of folklore but also instil the values derived from folk literature in our lives,” he said.

Around 140 competitors had taken part in the singing competition. The prize-winning participants and art troupes presented folk songs on the occasion, which mesmerised the audience.

District Janapada Parishat general secretary Munir Ahmed delivered the keynote address on the occasion.

Janapada Parishat district treasurer Sampath Kumar, vice president Rani Machaiah, secretary Ujwal Ranjith, members Krupa Devaraj, Geeta Sampath Kumar and Jayashree Ananthashayana were present.