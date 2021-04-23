Follow Covid guidelines: Somanna

District In-charge Minister V Somanna has appealed to the people to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines to check the spread of Covid-19.
People in Kodagu district need not panic, he added.
The state government has taken all measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. About 13,000 litres capacity of oxygen tank has been arranged in the district. But, Covid appropriate behaviours should be strictly followed, he said.
