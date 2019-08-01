Follow Dasoha principle: Go Ru Cha

There is a need to set aside prejudices and strive in unison towards building a society of harmony, said writer Go Ru Channabasappa.

“New school of thoughts should be established in this regard,” he added.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the ‘Matte Kalyana’ movement organised by Taralabalu Shakha Mutt of Sanehalli, Chitradurga district, and Sahamata Vedike at Akka Nagalambike Aikya Mantapa in Tarikere on Thursday.

Emphasising on communal harmony, the writer noted that there is no need to make any monitory investment to achieve harmony. “There should be purity of mind and thoughts. One should eradicate blind beliefs and do away with meaningless rituals. This is the main objective of the ‘Matte Kalyana’ campaign,” he said.

He, meanwhile, lamented that there has been no progress in the ‘Adhunika Anubhava Mantapa’, a project taken up by the Basavakalyana Development Board. “A committee towards the same was formed under my chairmanship by the government. The then chief minister had announced a Rs 604-crore project to develop the centre as an international institution. But, no funds have been released so far,” he said and urged the government to implement the project soon.

Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami, pontiff of the Taralabalu Shakha Mutt, Sanehalli, graced the occasion.

During an interaction with students, the seer condemned the move of the state government to scrap Tipu Jayanti celebrations and said that the Mutt would urge the government to drop the celebration of Basava Jayanti as well. “The choice to conduct the birth anniversaries of eminent personalities should be left to people. The government’s job is not to celebrate Jayantis”, he reminded.

Sanehalli seer interrupts MLA

When MLA C T Ravi, who was seated among the audience, was invited to speak on the occasion, the MLA made a mention of Hindutva in his speech. Irked by the same, Sanehalli seer instructed the MLA to stop his speech immediately.

Later, the pontif that that the Hindutva that C T Ravi believes in is different from real Hindutva. “Hindutva should accommodate all people. Some people have been dividing people. Such impure minds should be cleaned through ‘Namma Kalyana’ campaign,” the seer said.