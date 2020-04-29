Follow govt guidelines in the month of Ramadan

The District Wakf Advisory Committee has asked the people to restrain from holding mass prayers, iftar gathering and Taraweeh namaz during the month of Ramadan, in order to check the spread of Covid-19.
The devotees should observe fasting and perform namaz at their homes. Food stalls should not be opened around the mosques. The youth should not unnecessarily walk on the roads, the committee said, and asked the people to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the district administration.
