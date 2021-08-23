Follow ideals of Narayana guru, says MLA

MLA K G Bopaiah called upon the citizens to follow the ideologies of Brahmashree Narayana Guru, who gave the message of 'unity through education'.

He was speaking during Brahmashree Narayana Guru Jayanthi organised by Sri Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, Kodagu Union in Siddapura on Monday.

"Narayana guru has given enlightenment to the society, that all are equal. As the guru said, we all should be strengthened through unity and become independent through education. All parents should provide good education to their children," said the MLA.

He also lauded the work by SNDP and said that the messages by Narayana guru should be recalled often and not only on his jayanthi.

District SNDP union president V K Lokesh said that Narayana guru worked towards the progress of the downtrodden community.

He was a great person who organised all-religion meetings in those days, he added.

Lokesh said that mass marriages of youth from financially less privileged families are planned by the organisation.

There are 36 branches of SNDP in the district, with 18,000 members, he said.

Achievers from various fields were felicitated on the occasion.

SNDP district vice president R Rajan, leaders Girish Mattam, Vinod Taramal, Siddapura Gram Panchayat president Tulasi, Reesha Surendran, T C Ashok, Reesha and lecturer Suneetha Girish were present.