Follow traffic rules to check accidents: Udupi SP

Accidents can be checked by following traffic rules and regulations, SP Nisha James said.

She was speaking at a workshop organised for vehicle drivers by district police, Forensic Clinical Centre and department of Aneasthesia and Orthopedics of Kasturba Medical College in Manipal on Sunday.

Nisha said, “1.5 lakh people die in road accidents in India every year. As many as 130 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Udupi district till now.”

She said that a special drive will be taken up to check helmetless riding and driving without wearing seat belts in Udupi district.

Stringent action will be initiated against goods vehicles that ferry passengers. Action will also be initiated against school vehicles found carrying children in excess to the prescribed number, Nisha said.

The accident victims should be rushed to the hospital soon after the incident. The public can provide first aid and rush them to the hospital. “Those who rush accident victims to the hospital will not be harassed,” she added.

Dr Sharath Rao of Orthopedic department, KMC, said all should have knowledge about first aid. First aid helps in saving the life an individual.