Food kits distributed to Covid warriors

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan distributed food kits to 615 Covid warriors of Kadagadalu, Murnad, Hoddur, Galibeedu, K Nidugane and Makkandoor.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Asha and anganwadi workers, civic workers and Gram Panchayat staff had worked relentlessly during the second wave of Covid-19.

"To help the families affected by Covid-19 and also Covid warriors, I have decided to distribute food kits," he said.

Fear had gripped the entire district following the second wave of Covid-19. Now, the number of cases is on the decline. However, people should be cautious and adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. Every individual should contribute towards checking the spread of Covid-19, said the MLA.

He added that he is trying to distribute kits to Covid warriors in all Gram Panchayats coming under the Madikeri Assembly constituency.