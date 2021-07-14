Food kits distributed to Covid warriors

DHNS
Madikeri
  Jul 14 2021
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 18:33 ist
MLA M P Appachu Ranjan distributes food kits to Covid warriors in Madikeri.

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan distributed food kits to 615 Covid warriors of Kadagadalu, Murnad, Hoddur, Galibeedu, K Nidugane and Makkandoor.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Asha and anganwadi workers, civic workers and Gram Panchayat staff had worked relentlessly during the second wave of Covid-19.

"To help the families affected by Covid-19 and also Covid warriors, I have decided to distribute food kits," he said.

Fear had gripped the entire district following the second wave of Covid-19. Now, the number of cases is on the decline. However, people should be cautious and adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. Every individual should contribute towards checking the spread of Covid-19, said the MLA.

He added that he is trying to distribute kits to Covid warriors in all Gram Panchayats coming under the Madikeri Assembly constituency.

