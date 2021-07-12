Food kits distributed to labourers

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Jul 12 2021, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 17:56 ist
Food kits were distributed to construction labourers in Gonikoppa.

MLA K G Bopaiah called upon the people to be cautious over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking after distributing food kits to 250 construction workers from Gonikoppa and Aruvathoklu Gram Panchayat limits, by the department of labour, Labour Welfare Board and Zilla Panchayat, he said that after realising the problems faced by the labourers, food kits are being distributed.

The registered labourers can avail of 17 benefits through the labour department. The government has already given financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each to 2,170 labourers in Virajpet taluk, he said.

There is a need to check people arriving from Kerala for the time being, to check the spread of Covid-19, he added.

