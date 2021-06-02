Foot and mouth disease among cattle worry farmers

The sporadic spreading of foot and mouth disease among cattle has raised concern among the farmers.

The cattle have been infected with the disease for the last few days. The cattle have stopped consuming food.

The cases are found in Horoor, Ponnathmotte, Bhoothanakadu and Erale villages in Kedakal Gram Panchayat. The cattle are struggling, unable to move around.

There are allegations that owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the cattle could not be vaccinated properly last year. The veterinary doctors are visiting the houses where cattle are infected with the disease for administering vaccines and medicines.

The symptoms of the disease included a rise in temperature, lack of feeding, incomplete/complete cessation of milk yield and there would be vesicles on the animal. The infected animals also suffer from tiredness.

Coffee grower Deviprasad Kayarmar from Horoor, said, “Six cattle and two calves in my farm have been infected with diseases. None of my cattle was infected with foot and mouth disease so far. Now, the cattle are being treated.”

“It is an infectious disease. The mingling of healthy cattle with the infected cattle will also result in the spread of the disease. If symptoms are noticed in a cattle, then the cattle should be separated from the healthy cows,” Veterinary Hospital, Chettalli, medical officer Dr Sanjeev Kumar R Shinde said.