Foot march against Surathkal toll gate on March 15

Activist Asif Apthbandava has urged people to participate in Toll Virodhi Horata Samiti’s mega foot march from Hejmadi to Surathkal on March 15.

Asif told reporters that his efforts to make people aware of the illegal toll gate in Surathkal was futile.

He said even if the foot march failed to achieve its goal, he will continue his protest against the toll gate.

According to Amrith Shenoy, a member of the Toll Virodhi Horata Samiti, the Surathkal toll gate was set up on a temporary basis. But, the toll gate is still operational after six years.

He questioned the need to pay toll at two places covering only a distance of nine-kilometre.