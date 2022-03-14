Foot march against Surathkal toll plaza

Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samiti, Surathkal, in association with various like-minded organisations will organise a foot march demanding the merger of NITK toll plaza with Hejamady toll plaza, on March 15.

Samiti convener Muneer Katipalla said the foot march will begin from Hejamadi toll plaza at 9.30 am and will end in Surathkal at 1 pm.

More than 60 organisations from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts including transport unions had supported the march, he said.

Muneer Katipalla said the foot march is organised to condemn the inordinate delay in merging toll plazas and also warn the government and elected representatives that protest against toll plaza will be intensified in the coming days.

He said the toll plaza in Surathkal began its operations with a promise to be merged with Hejamadi toll plaza.

But, even after six years, the toll collection at Surathkal toll plaza continues unchecked. The toll plazas within a distance of 9 km have become a huge burden for the travellers, he added.

Muneer said that many agitations were staged demanding the removal of the toll plaza in Surathkal.

The government had taken a decision to urge the NHAI to merge the Surathkal toll plaza with the Hejamadi toll plaza. No steps had been taken to close down Surathkal toll which collects Rs 16 lakh daily from travellers, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said a meeting to discuss the toll had been convened in New Delhi on March 15.

The officials from the state and NHAI will attend the meeting, he said.

He maintained that abolishing the plaza involved legal complications and they were working out on finding a solution.

Welcoming the meeting convened by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the toll, Muneer Katipalla said that the meeting should not be held for namesake only to take the wind out of the agitation.