Foreign returned person quarantined

A person who had returned from Spain in March was subjected to home quarantine.

The person had arrived at Bengaluru on March 16 and went to Balele. Yesterday, he came to his estate house in Kumburu village in Somwarpet.

Availing the information, Tahsildar Govindaraju, police officials and health department staff visited the spot and gathered the necessary information.

The person was tested at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and is found to be healthy. However, as a precautionary measure, he has been home quarantined for 14 days and quarantine seal was applied on his hand.