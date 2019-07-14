Foreign students get a slice of village life

Foreign students pursuing their studies in Mangalore University stepped into the paddy fields along with NSS volunteers and enthusiastically planted paddy seedlings during the Gramotsava organised at Kallimaru in Konaje on Saturday.

The Gramotsava programme was organised jointly by Yuvaka Sangha-Konaje, Brahmasri Narayana Guru Seva Sangha, Gramachavadi, SKDRDP and NSS of Mangalore University. The students and volunteers of NSS were able to pick up nuances of farming and enjoyed the whole process of planting saplings within a few hours.

In addition, the students also actively took part in various sports organised on marshy field. Kavyasri, a NSS volunteer from St Agnes College, said, ‘I entered the paddy field and transplanted paddy seedlings for the first time in my life. It has been a memorable experience.” Students and public participated in the marshy field race, pulling arecanut sheath on slushy field, three legged race and others.

Progressive farmer Achyutha Gatti said, “NSS volunteers had been collecting information on farming by visiting the village for the past several years. This year we decided to organise Konaje Gramotsava by including all.”

Earlier, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya, who inaugurated the programme, lauded the move to familarise the younger generation with farming culture.

“The participation of foreign students added colour to Gramotsava,” he added.

He said the university would chalk out various programmes through affiliated colleges under the banner of ‘Nimma Vidyarthigala Nade Nimmoora Raithara Kade,’ in the future. As per the dreams of former vice chancellor Prof M I Savadatti, Mangalore University will hold many outreach programmes connecting the rural communities, he added.

Former chairman of MUDA Ibrahim Kodijal said, “Gramotsava highlights the culture of the land. It showcases the life and culture of rural areas. All of us should strive to protect our culture.”