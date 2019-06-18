‘Forest dept can't grow trees on revenue land'

The Forest Department has no right to grow trees on land belonging to the Revenue Department, said R V Deshpande.

He also told forest officials at a meeting convened in the DC’s office, “Even if the department had grown trees on prior approval, it should permit felling of trees on revenue land for development programmes.”

MLA Raghupathi Bhat drew his attention to the Forest Department refusing permission to fell acacia trees at Uppoor for a housing scheme.

Deshpande said the department should give approval to chop a tree on land owned by the panchayats. The department is also entitled to refund money to the urban body after deducting the expenses incurred in the auctioning timber. He advised forest officials not only to prevent encroaching of forest and illegal felling of trees but also stop harassing public by declaring trees in the revenue land as forest land.

Spokesperson for the Forest Department said that felling of trees had been permitted on 12 acres of land and permission to fell trees on remaining eight acres of land will be given.

Bhat also sought relaxation of norms for Udupi district as ‘11 E’ being made mandatory for conversion of land to the extent of 15 to 20 cents was posing problems to the owners.