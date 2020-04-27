Forest dept officials clear liquor bottles, plastic

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura (Udupi),
  • Apr 27 2020, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 17:07 ist
Forest Department officials clear liquor bottles and plastic dumped beside the road in Siddapura Gram Panchayat.

The Forest Department officials from Shankaranarayana cleared either side of the road, of liquor bottles and plastic thrown by the miscreants, from Kamalashile to Baregundi in Siddapura Gram Panchayat.

CCTV cameras were also mounted at the spot in order to catch the miscreants red-handed.

Bison, antelope, deer, wild boar and other animals move around the region frequently.

Cases will be booked under the Forest Act against those who dump plastic and liquor bottles on either side of the road, warned officials.

The officials filed a complaint with the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) and Zilla Panchayat CEO in this regard.

The officials also dug up three pits and filled it with water in order to quench the thirst of wild animals.

forest department
Shankaranarayana
clear plastic
liquor bottles
Miscreants
Udupi
Siddapura Gram Panchayat

