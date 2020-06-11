Forest dept to distribute 80,000 saplings

As the monsoon has begun, the farmers are busy tilling the land to sow seeds and to plant saplings. The forest department has been distributing saplings of valuable trees at subsidized costs, as a part of the afforestation programme of the government.

The saplings will be available at the Thondur nursery in Kushalnagar in Somwarpet, from the second week of June. Experienced personnel have planted varieties of saplings in the nursery.

A total of 80,000 saplings including Jamul, silver oak, teak, jackfruit, mahogany, neem and others are ready for distribution. The price per sapling ranges from Rs 1 to Rs 3, said Anekadu DRFO Mahadeva Nayak.

The second week of June is the right time to plant the saplings, the officer added.