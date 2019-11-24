Forest Dept to take up study on blackbucks at Kaval

The Forest Department has come forward to prepare a project for the study and maintenance of blackbuck and other wild animals at Basur Amrith Mahal Kaval in Kadur taluk.

Under the presidentship of Chikkamagaluru Chief Conservator of Forest V Vijaya Mohan Raj, the advisory committee has decided to constitute a subcommittee to take up a study.

The subcommittee will conduct a study on wild animals in Kaval. A seven-member subcommittee has been prepared for this purpose.

Basur Amrith Mahal Kaval is a protected area for blackbuck. Along with blackbuck, there are foxes and wolfs in Kaval. Further, birds from Europe, Mongolia and Siberia here. There is a need to maintain the area scientifically.

Accordingly, the subcommittee has been constituted to conduct a study on blackbuck and other wild animals.

The committee will submit a report within 45 days, said an IFS officer to DH.

The committee comprises of Chikkamagaluru division DCF, wildlife caretakers, deputy director of AJjampura Amrith Mahal Kaval, Social Work Department assistant professor of Kuvempu University.

According to an estimate, there are over 400 blackbucks in Kaval. There are peacocks, foxes and wolfs. There are 350 cattle at Amrith Mahal Breeding centre.

Ajjampura Amrith Mahal Breeding Centre Deputy Director Dr Krishnamurthy said, “Kaval area is the property of Amrith Mahal. There is no objection for the conservation and study of blackbucks. However, the Forest Department should not eye the property of Amrith Mahal. Buildings and road should not be constructed in the area.”

Wildlife Conservation Action Team-Chikkamagaluru member H S Satyachandra Sagar said, “There is a need to give priority to the growth of grassland in Kaval. It should be maintained as grassland. No plants should be planted. There is a need to create an atmosphere favourable for blackbucks.”