Forest dept worker ends life

H R Dilip (27), who was working as a watchman at the Mattigodu elephant camp office, ended his life by suicide, in front of the office.
He was a resident of Devanuru near Balele and was a bachelor. He had spoken to his mother prior to ending his life.
The reason for the extreme step is not known.
A case has been registered at Gonikoppa police station.
