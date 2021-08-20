Forest dept worker ends life

Forest dept worker ends life

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Aug 20 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 23:15 ist

H R Dilip (27), who was working as a watchman at the Mattigodu elephant camp office, ended his life by suicide, in front of the office.

He was a resident of Devanuru near Balele and was a bachelor. He had spoken to his mother prior to ending his life.

The reason for the extreme step is not known.

A case has been registered at Gonikoppa police station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

worker ends life
case registered
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music

Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi

Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi

'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'

'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'

Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield

Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

 