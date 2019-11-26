Forest guard dies of snake bite

A 55-year-old forest guard succumbed to a suspected snake bite in a private hospital on Tuesday.

Forest guard Bheemappa Illala was admitted to the hospital on November 17, hospital sources said. Bheemappa was attached to Nelyady range under Panja Forest Zone.

He had suffered a suspected snake bite while he was patrolling forest in Panja on November 17.

Bheemappa, a resident of Kamatagi village in Hunagunda taluk in Bagalkot district, had served the Indian Army for 17 years. He was employed as forest guard nine years ago. Since 2009, he was residing with his office in the forest quarters in Nelyady.