Forget money, lack of sanitisers in ATMs worries people

Many ATM kiosks across Mangaluru do not have hand sanitisers despite strict instructions to the banks.

In the backdrop of spread of Covid-19, the banks were directed to sanitise ATM enclosures daily in addition to keeping hand sanitisers in them. The customers were also advised to use it before and after using the machines.

However, a few ATMs of different banks on Car Street, K S Rao Road, Balmatta and other places do not have sanitisers. The district administration and lead district bank had instructed banks to ensure that customers used hand sanitisers placed in the ATMs.

“Customers are scared to touch the screen and key pads of the ATM and were using the paper to cover their fingers while furnishing details to withdraw money,” a customer said.

Security guards posted outside a few ATM kiosks instructed customers to sanitise their hands before entering and after withdrawing the money, said Leelavathi, a customer, who had visited an ATM in the city.

Lead Bank Manager Praveen M P said advisories were issued to all the banks.

“There is no shortage of sanitisers as Excise department and District administration has made arrangement for the supply.”

A few bank officials had highlighted the issue of theft of sanitisers kept in the ATMs. The public should also act responsible during the time of this emergency, Praveen said.

“The banks have been asked to ensure that ATMs are cleaned daily. All bank branches provide hand sanitisers to the customers and arrangements have also been made to maintain social distancing in the banks,” he added.