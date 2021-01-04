'Form special team to nab culprits behind derogatory writings on fake notes'

The police should to constitute a special team to trace the culprits involved in dropping fake currencies containing derogatory writings into the offering (Donation) boxes in three Daivasthanas in Mangaluru city, urged Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress President Mithun Rai.

Fake currencies with derogatory writings were found in the offering boxes at Daivasthanas in Babugudde and Kottara. It is a conspiracy to sow the seeds of hate among the people of different religions. The incident is also an attempt to disrupt peace in the society. There is a need to fight against those involved in such acts, he said.

Rai demanded installation of CCTV cameras in all the places of worship in the district.

Babugudde Daivasthana President Honnayya said, "The derogatory remarks were an insult to the demi god (daiva). The accused should be punished."

BJP-SDPI alliance

Stating that SDPI was hand in glove with BJP in the recently held gram panchayat elections, Rai said that both the parties had entered into an alliance in Haleyangady gram panchayat. The Congress-supported candidates have fared well in Mulki-Moodbidri area. The Congress is not restricted to any religion, he added.

State president

Rai said that the state youth Congress president will be elected shortly. A list of 10 names, including my name, has been shortlisted. Internal election will be held to elect the final name for the post of president within 15 days, he added.