Former Bishop of C'magaluru passes away

Most Rev Dr John Baptist Sequeira, the former Bishop of Chikkamagaluru, breathed his last at Home for the Aged (Little Sisters of the Poor) on Hosur Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday at 11:20 pm.

He was 89. The funeral will be held at the Home for the Aged on Friday (3 pm). The final ceremony will be at St Patrick’s Parish Cemetery on Hosur Road.

Fr J B Sequeira was born in Katipalla on June 24, 1930 and ordained priest on April 15, 1958. He was appointed the Bishop of Chikkamagaluru on January 26, 1987, at the age of 56. He served as a Professor and Rector of St Peter’s Pontifical Seminary in Bengaluru.

Having attained superannuation, he relinquished the pastoral governance of the Diocese of Chikkamagaluru on December 2, 2006, at the age of 76. He had served as a priest for 61 years and a Bishop for 32 years.

Archbishop Peter Machado, Bishop of Chikkamagaluru Bishop T Anthony Swamy, among others, have condoled the death of the former bishop.