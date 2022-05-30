Former judge to probe alleged irregularities in varsity

Mangalore University (MU) continues to drag its feet on implementing its committee report that had recommended a detailed inquiry into the Rs 2 crore solar roof-top scam by a sitting or retired judge two years ago.

According to information obtained by DH under RTI, MU’s committee had submitted the report on July 27, 2020, recommending an inquiry by a retired judge of the High Court as an inquiry commission.

Member of committee and MU’s syndicate member Ramesh K said the university had set up a committee following protests by student organisations.

The scam was also raised on the floor of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, recollected Ramesh.

Highlights of report

According to the report’s findings, availed under RTI, National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) had quoted the lowest amount (Rs 1,88,22,231). However, Bengaluru-based Matrix Technologies’ highest bid of Rs 2,42,65,000 received approval from the university.

“There was no project proposal and Detailed Project Report (DPR). The mandatory monthly reports, service call reports and logbooks for the first 15 months during warranty were also missing,” the report had observed.

Installation of solar-powered systems, including street lighting systems and rooftop solar panels on university buildings and hostels was completed in 2018.

The university had paid Rs 2,09,19,827 to Matrix Technologies in a phased manner when Prof K Byrappa was the vice chancellor.

The committee’s report (copy of it obtained under RTI) declares that there is ‘prima-facie evidence to show misappropriation of funds to the tune of over 2 crore rupees’.

The report, alleging misappropriation of money amounting to Rs 2 crore, by university authorities, was approved in the syndicate meeting and sent to the government in 2020.

MU Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that the government had directed the university to unearth the reasons why the solar project had failed. Accordingly, the syndicate members passed a resolution, recommending the setting up of a committee.

“A former judge of the High Court is expected to assume charge of the inquiry panel soon,” he said and assured that the solar power system would be made functional.

‘MU should have saved Rs 1.5 crore annually’

All 166 Solar Photovoltaic Modules (SPVM) and 250 panels for water heating, installed are defunct.

“By now, Mangalore University should have been saving over Rs 1.5 crore annually on electricity costs,” says Pandiyanda Sunil Chengappa, who had guided Bengaluru University in installing over 220 kW solar rooftop system.

“Today BU is saving about Rs 36 lakh to Rs 40 lakhs annually because of its roof-top solar panels,” he adds.