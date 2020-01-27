Former minister Amarnath Shetty dead

Veteran politician, former minister and JD(S) senior leader K Amarnath Shetty passed away following illness, at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Monday. He was 80.

Shetty, a trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF), had joined politics in 1965 when he had became the president of Paladka Gram Panchayat. In 1975, he was elected as the president of Moodbidri TMC.

He entered the Legislative Assembly from Moodbidri constituency in 1983. He won the successive elections held in the same constituency in 1987 and 1994.

He had served as the Muzrai Minister in the government of Ramakrishna Hegde in 1983. Later, he had served as the labour and tourism minister. He had fought for the creation of Moodbidri taluk.

Last rites today

JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, and District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary paid their respects to the departed soul.

The last rites of Shetty will be performed at Mundrudeguthu in Paladka on Tuesday.