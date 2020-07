Former union minister Janardhan Poojary had tested positive for Covid-19.

His son Santhosh J Poojary had clarified that Poojary's condition is stable and is admitted to a private hospital for treatment. He is asymptomatic and none need to panic over his condition.

It was said that Poojary's daughter-in-law was tested positive for Covid-19 recently and has recovered. It is suspected that he might have contracted with the virus from her.