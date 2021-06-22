Former ZP member bats for strict measures to contain Covid

Expressing concern over the rising cases of Covid-19 in the district, Zilla Panchayat former member Mookonda Viju Subramani has urged the district administration to implement strict measures to control the spread of the pandemic.

He opined that from the last few days, the seriousness of the pandemic has been fading out in the minds of people. This may prove costlier in future.

Therefore, the district administration should step up the health infrastructure. Action is required against hospitals that impose hefty bills for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, he added.

He also requested the people to follow social distancing and other Covid norms.