Former ZP member bats for strict measures

Former ZP member bats for strict measures to contain Covid

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Jun 22 2021, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 19:23 ist

Expressing concern over the rising cases of Covid-19 in the district, Zilla Panchayat former member Mookonda Viju Subramani has urged the district administration to implement strict measures to control the spread of the pandemic.

He opined that from the last few days, the seriousness of the pandemic has been fading out in the minds of people. This may prove costlier in future.

Therefore, the district administration should step up the health infrastructure. Action is required against hospitals that impose hefty bills for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, he added.

He also requested the people to follow social distancing and other Covid norms.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mookonda Viju Subramani
Kodagu
strict measures
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

 