Forum demands suspension of tourism activities in Kodagu

Demanding the stalling of tourism activities for two months, keeping in mind the Cauvery Tulasankramana celebrations and the interest of the students, the members of the forum Save Kodagu from Tourism submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police.

Keeping in mind Cauvery Tulasankramana, one of the main festivals of Kodagu district and the health of the devotees, the tourism activities in the district should be suspended completely in the month of October and November, stated the members.

The decision on the same was taken during a meeting recently.

Kodagu shares its border with Kerala, where the Covid-19 cases are on the rise. There is a scare of the Nipah virus as well in Kerala, which too will have its impact on the district, said Save Kodagu from Tourism members.

According to experts, the third wave of Covid-19 will have its impact on children. In the interest of the district, the surveillance has already been strengthened in Makutta and Karike border. However, there is no surveillance in other areas that share their border with Kerala. There is a need to keep an eye on the visitors from Kerala, they appealed.

After the lifting of the weekend curfew, a large number of tourists have been visiting the district. They have been moving around while letting their guard down over the pandemic. There is a threat of the spread of Covid-19, said leader Chammateera Praveen Uthappa.

"A rise in Covid-19 cases will have an impact on the rituals to be observed as a part of Cauvery Tulasankramana. Hence, all tourism activities should be suspended from October 1. The traditional dwellers should be allowed to carry out rituals during Cauvery Tulasankramana and Kiru Sankramana," the members appealed.

Online registration

The district administration should make arrangements for the online registration to those devotees coming from outside the district who wish to take part in Cauvery Tulasankramana. Those with Covid-19 negative certificates should be allowed to take part in the Theerthodbhava while adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines, stated members of Save Kodagu from Tourism.