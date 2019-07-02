Forum gives first aid kits for traffic junctions

Members of ‘We Are United’ team donated 25 first aid kits, on the occasion of Doctors’ Day, for use at different traffic junctions in the city on Monday.

‘We Are United’ member Dr Sudhir Hegde later told mediapersons that they had launched this drive, keeping in mind the well being of the citizens.

“Whenever any accident occurs, the first aid should be administered on time and thus the chances of survival and recovery will be much better,” he stressed.

The first kit was handed over to the Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil, followed by DCP (Law and Order) Hanumantharaya and DCP (Crime and Traffic) Laxmi Ganesh.

‘We Are United’ Advisor Dr Ananth Prabhu G said “We Are United’ team had also in the past launched unique initiatives to make Mangaluru cleaner, greener, healthier and friendlier. The previous initiatives include blanket distribution drive, social bookshelf with free books, planting of saplings and others.”

“This time, on the occasion of Doctors’ Day, we are going to ensure that basic first aid facility will be available at every junction. We would like to wholeheartedly thank the Police Department for the support extended,” ‘We Are United’ President Azfar Razzack said.

Vikaas Group of Institutions Trustee J Koragappa, Actor Tanuja Pawar, We Are United members Anil D’silva, Safa, Runal Mohammad and others were present.