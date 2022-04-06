Forum helps 3 Indians in distress to return from Saudi Arabia

Indian Social Forum (ISF) has extended a helping hand to three NRIs from Karnataka who were stranded in Saudi Arabia without any jobs.

ISF General Secretary Siraj Sajipa said the three NRIs were in distress after they were denied jobs. A few months ago, Salahuddin Salman, Tauheed Mysore and Safwan Abdul Rahman had come to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after paying for their visa through a travel agent from Mangaluru.

But, after landing in Saudi Arabia, they were not offered work, salary and proper accommodation. They were struggling financially and facing problems to meet even basic needs.

After being informed about their plight, a team led by Nizam Bajpe and Jawad Basrur of the ISF provided them basic amenities. The NRIs were also provided counselling.

On behalf of the victims, a case was filed in a labour court and the Indian Embassy was alerted. Finally, the exit formalities were prepared by the company.

In the first phase, ISF succeeded in sending Tauheed Mysore and Safwan Abdul Rahman to India. In the second phase, Salahuddin Salman was sent back to India by sponsoring his air ticket.

The forum also helped in the burial of a 55-year-old man, Hamed Cheriabba, who died of cardiac arrest in Riyadh. He hailed from Mangaluru taluk.