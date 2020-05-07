Forum helps people in distress in Qatar

Forum helps people in distress in Qatar

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 07 2020, 21:10 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 21:19 ist

 Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) has extended helping hand to those who have lost their jobs and are struggling for food following the coronavirus scare in Qatar.

The Forum vice president Mahesh Gowda and Joint Secretary Subrahmanya Hebbagilu are serving the people in distress for the last four weeks.

They are engaged in supplying food to over 700 people daily.

People in Qatar who need help, can contact: Subrahmanya Hebbagilu (+974 5564 1025), Mahesh Gowda (+974 5534 2708) and Indian Embassy Covid-19 helpline - (+974 4425 5747).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF)
Qatar
exetended
help
family
distress

What's Brewing

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 