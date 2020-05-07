Forum helps people in distress in Qatar

Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) has extended helping hand to those who have lost their jobs and are struggling for food following the coronavirus scare in Qatar.

The Forum vice president Mahesh Gowda and Joint Secretary Subrahmanya Hebbagilu are serving the people in distress for the last four weeks.

They are engaged in supplying food to over 700 people daily.

People in Qatar who need help, can contact: Subrahmanya Hebbagilu (+974 5564 1025), Mahesh Gowda (+974 5534 2708) and Indian Embassy Covid-19 helpline - (+974 4425 5747).