Forum repatriates body of Mangaluru-based expat

The Indian Social Forum Karnataka State Committee in Riyadh successfully repatriated the dead body of Mangaluru-based expat Harish Pai.

Forum general secretary Siraj Sajipa said that Harish Pai, who worked as a manager at a private company in Riyadh, died due to a heart attack on August 27.

On being informed about Pai's death, the family members contacted politicians and organisations to help them repatriate the body of Harish. The relatives, however, received no response.

Finally, the relatives contacted the Indian Social Forum in Riyadh.

The forum's team, led by Nizam Bajpe, Naushad Kadaba, Ashfaq Ucchila and Ijaz Farangipete, swung into action and managed to repatriate the body to India.

As there were no relatives of Harish in Saudi Arabia to claim custody of the body, the Power of Attorney was created in the name of forum member Naushad Kadaba, he said.

The team, led by Nizam Bajpe, had to make multiple visits to the hospital, mortuary and police station for securing clearance.

Finally, after completing all legal requirements of Saudi Arabia, the body was repatriated through cargo and reached Mangaluru. The body was finally handed over to the family members. The Social Forum also intervened to clear all the financial settlements of Harish in his company and was able to get the benefits from the company, he said.