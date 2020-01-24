Forum to conduct door-to-door campaign against CMC

Nagarika Hakku Horata Vedike will organise a door-to-door campaign to create awareness on the failures of the City Municipal Council, starting from February 1.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, campaign convener Vijay Kumar said that the underground drainage (UGD) system in the city was in a pathetic condition.

‘’All roads have been dug up for works under Amrut project. During rainy season, these roads turn marshy while during summer and winter they are dusty.

The incomplete road and UGD works have been causing many accidents. Pedestrians and vehicle riders are struggling to travel on the roads,’’ he said.

Pointing out at the poor UGD system in the town, Kumar said that the untreated sewage from households joins Yagachi river through the rajakaluve canals and water from the same river is supplied to the city through Yagachi dam, without purifying it.

He alleged that even though the CMC had collected fee from the siteless people towards the allocation of sites, no site had been distributed to them till now.

Kumar, meanwhile, urged to supply water to Rameshwara lake from Honnammanahalla through Hirekolale lake. Also, a water purification unit should be set up near Rameshwara lake.

“Care should be take so as ensure that the sewage from the city does not join Yagachi river.”

Nagarika Hakku Horata Vedike Convener Chandregowda, members Gafoor Baig, Chethan Kumar, Irshad and Chandrashekhar were present.