Forum to conduct 'Grama Vastavya' to study people's problems

In order to study the issues faced by the people in rural areas in the district and to act towards the same, members of Kodagu Rakshana Vedike will conduct 'Grama Vastavya', a stay in the rural regions.

The forum had helped the needy by providing meals to the patients, ambulance drivers and civic workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The leaders of the forum said that there was a need to carry out a detailed study regarding the problems of the rural population.

There are many villagers which are very backward and are devoid of basic facilities. Problems in such villages will be listed and strategies will be prepared to solve those issues through the proper channels, they said.

As the first initiative of its kind, the team identified Kallalli and Kallare villages in Kodlipet hobli, for the programme.

The members called on Kallalli Mutt pontiff Rudramuni Swami and sought his suggestions towards the successful implementation of the campaign.

Kallukore village has been facing severe drinking water and power problems. There are 350 houses in the village but none of them has a power connection or title deed even though they have been paying the house tax.

Requests made by the villagers to the elected representatives to provide basic facilities have fallen on deaf ears.

A defunct stone quarry which is 150-200 feet deep, has turned out to be a death trap. Apart from people, cattle have also died after falling into the quarry. The stagnant water has also become a centre for infectious diseases.

Kodagu Rakshana Vedike president Pawan Pemmaiah, vice president Latesh Shetty, secretary Kodlipet Vasanth, office bearers Muhammed Tufail, Prasanna, Keraganahalli Avinash, Shivakumar, Kantha, Baputti, Girish, Byadagotta Siddik and Bhagamandala hobli unit president Vinod Chedukar urged the elected representatives to visit the villages and solve the problems.

They warned of stern protests if the problems are not solved.