Forum warns of protest

Federation of Kodava Samaja president Kallichanda Vishnu Cariappa has appealed to the district administration to allow the devotees during Theerthodbhava without any restrictions on October 17.
The district administration should not give any scope for strife. Opportunity should be given for the devotees from Kodagu by barring the tourists at Talacauvery, he added.
He warned of protest if the restrictions continue.
